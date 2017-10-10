Lahore High Court (LHC) summoned secretary interior to explain the matter of JuD Cheif Hafiz Saeed's detention case: on Oct 13.

Today he was due but couldn't appear.

Upon this, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi expressed dismay, observing that "he (interior secretary) must be here in the courtroom on the next hearing".

Hafiz Saeed and his four aides have been facing detention since Jan 28.

The govt has claimed that his release may create law and order situation. He made Milli Muslim League, a political party, while living behind the walls, it says.

The govt opposes his plea before the court. Hafiz Saeed says he was put behind the walls just on international pressure. The govt and its authorities couldn't come up with solid reason or evidence against him and his organization, he says through his counsel A. K Dogar.