SHEIKHUPURA-A man allegedly gunned down his sister, her husband and a minor son over love marriage here in the limits of Ferzwala Police on Monday.

Police said that Rafique, resident of Ferozwala was in dispute with his sister Abida Parveen who had contracted love marriage with Advocate Rauf Ahmed Thakur some eight years ago. The girl parents were angry with her over her decision despite the lapse of eight years and she had two children from the wedlock.

Rafique along with his accomplices allegedly barged into the house of his sister located in Rehman Garden on Sharqpur Road and fired indiscriminate gunshots. As a result, Advocate Rauf Thakur, his wife Abida Parveen and two year-old son Saram got gunshot wounds and died instantly while another five-year child Wali who took shelter under a bed remained unhurt. Hearing to the gunshots, neighbours informed the police but it arrived at the scene after a long time.

On information, Sheikhupura DPO Sarfaraz Ahmad Virk along with a heavy contingent of police reached the scene and gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took notice of the gruesome murders and sought report from the Punjab IG Police, the RPO and the DPO. The Ferozewala Police have started further investigation.

CRUSHED

In another incident, a schoolchild died after being run over by a passenger bus on GT Road near Kala Shah Kaku on Monday. Usman was on the way to school by clinging to a bus. Unluckily, he fell on the ground and was crushed under the wheels of the bus. The Ferozewala Police are looking into the matter.

Cops 'torture' teenager to death



SHEIKHUPURA-An eight-grader was allegedly tortured to death by policemen at Bagh Chown Police-Post here on Monday. The police had arrested deceased Faizan, 14, on suspicion in a theft case about two days back. According to the bereaved family, the police-post in-charge Imran Asif tortured the teenager critically which caused his death. Later, members of the bereaved family, flanked by locals, staged a protest against the youth "custodial death," chanting slogans against the police highhandedness. They demanded registration of a murder case against the police officials involved in the death of their beloved. Meanwhile, DPO Sarfraz Virk suspended four police officials of the police-post and ordered the Sheikhupura Saddr Police registration of a case against the officials. The policemen, however, have gone into hiding to avoid arrest.