Five years ago Malala Yousafzai got shot in the head by Taliban in Swat valley to stop speaking out for girls education. On the same date today she joined Oxford University.

In the past five years she has worked hard to promote her mission. She has gone to various places, met girls, listened to their experienced and difficulties. She has won the Nobel Peace Laureate award too.