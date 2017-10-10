Five years ago Malala Yousafzai got shot in the head by Taliban in Swat valley to stop speaking out for girls education. On the same date today she joined Oxford University.

She tweeted by showing her excitement of joining the University she had dreamed off,

5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford. pic.twitter.com/sXGnpU1KWQ — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

Seeing her excitement, as siblings do, her brother tweeted telling her,

Sorry for being a headache for the last 5years. So grateful you are still with us❤️. Ik you miss me but i am coming to oxford in 2years????????. — Khushal Yousafzai (@Khushal_KY) October 9, 2017

To which she said,

Okay, after two years, I am going to change my university then ???? — Malala (@Malala) October 9, 2017

I didnt want to come anyway ????????????????. — Khushal Yousafzai (@Khushal_KY) October 9, 2017

This conversation was enjoyed by her fans.

In the past five years she has worked hard to promote her mission. She has gone to various places, met girls, listened to their experienced and difficulties. She has won the Nobel Peace Laureate award too.