Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has said that Nawaz Sharif wants to create anarchy in the country.

In an interview to a private TV channel on Monday, he said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to hold judiciary and army responsible for his misdeeds. He said the duty of government is to defend and not to defame judiciary or army.

He said that he never took Memogate issue serious. He said that the amendment in the Election Reform Bill for eligibility of party presidentship would be challenged. He said that a disqualified person could not become party president in a democratic system.

To a question, he said that army should take his government into confidence on Osama bin Laden issue. Panama issue was an international issue on which Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan moved Supreme Court, he added. He said that Nawaz Sharif during his 4-year term was also a Foreign Minister.

PPP-P chief said no conspiracy against democracy will be tolerated and added the elements out to create anarchy in the country will not succeed in fulfilling their agenda.

The former president said PPP had given tremendous sacrifices for the sake of democracy and supremacy of the constitution in the country, vowing it would not compromise on them.

About the Panama verdict and Nawaz Sharif’s eventual disqualification, the PPP co-chairman said that he totally agrees with what the judges said and he knows why was Nawaz Sharif disqualified.

Answering a question about the impression that PTI is overtaking PPP in Punjab, Zardari claimed that PTI is only gaining strength in Central Punjab, they have no strength in Sindh and Balochistan and soon they will be out of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To a query Asif Zardari said that talks could be held with Jehangir Tareen and not with Imran Khan.

He said his government fought with terrorists and restored peace in Swat, Buner and other areas of Pakhtunkhwa besides Fata.