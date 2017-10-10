Islamabad:- President Mamnoon Hussain has expressed the hope that naval defence of the country will reach new heights during the tenure of Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff. The president said this while talking to Admiral Abbasi who called on him here at the President House on Monday. The president hoped that professional standards with regard to naval defence will reach new heights during his tenure.–Staff Reporter

Admiral Abbasi thanked the president for his appointment. He also briefed the president on the professional matters of Pakistan Navy.