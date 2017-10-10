ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Monday that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and wanted stability in the region.

Addressing the passing out parade at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Academy, Risalpur, he said that Pakistan would not allow anybody to misinterpret its actions.

General Bajwa said that armed forces were fully capable of responding to all sorts of internal or external threats or aggression.

Reiterating the army resolve to defend the motherland, the army chief said that if the enemy ever resorted to a misadventure, regardless of its size and scale, it would have to pay an unbearable cost.

The Chief of Army Staff said: “Our national struggle against terrorism had largely been successful due to outstanding contribution of the PAF.”

General Bajwa said that Pakistan had successfully fought terrorism and was in the process of eradicating the residual threat through Operation Raddul Fasaad.

He vowed to make Pakistan a terror-free country with continuous public support. A total of 129 aviation cadets including five from Royal Saudi Air Force, one from Royal Jordanian Air Force and six Lady Cadets were graduated at the occasion.

The chief guest awarded branch insignias to the graduating cadets and also gave away trophies to the distinction holders. The chief guest awarded Quaid-i-Azam Banner to No 3 Squadron, the new champion squadron of the academy.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in flying training was clinched by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Mohid bin Shahbaz, while the coveted sword of honour for overall best performance in College of Flying Training was awarded to Aviation Cadet Academy Under Officer Muhammad Ashad Amir.

The Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for best performance in engineering was clinched by Aviation Cadet Sergeant Ammar Murtaza; whereas, the coveted sword of honour for overall best performance in College of Aeronautical Engineering was awarded to Aviation Cadet Wing Under Officer Mohammad Hamza.

The ceremony was witnessed by high-ranking military and civil officials, diplomats, foreign dignitaries and a large number of guests of graduating cadets.

COAS visits martyred official’s family

Chief of Army Staff Gen Bajwa Monday visited the family of Naib Subedar Muhammad Nadeem Shaheed at village Chah Ganja, Jhelum. The army official embraced martyrdom in Rakh Chikri Sector along the Line of Control on September 29 while assisting evacuation of civilians who had also been injured due to Indian firing, the ISPR said.

The COAS laid wreath at his grave and offered Fateha and interacted with the brave family. The army chief said that “Naib Subedar Nadeem had lived up to the commitment of Pakistan Army by laying his life while protecting innocent brothers along the LoC who are being cowardly targeted by Indian army”.

Our Staff Reporter