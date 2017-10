Military officials on Tuesday said they have returned a woman who had mistakenly crossed into Pakistan from Indian-held Kashmir.

Azmat Jan had crossed over the Line of Control at Chirikot sector, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“(She) been returned to IOK today at Rawala - Poonch crossing point on humanitarian grounds,” the statement added.

Civil and military officials of both sides were present on the occasion.