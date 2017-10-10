Sardar Mehtab Abbasi PM Advisor on Aviation said Pakistan International Airline country’s flagship carrier is slipping into losses with each passing day.

Sardar Mehtab while talking to media stated that national airline’s loss has escalated to 4 billion dollars because neither government nor PIA’s management is ready to own it.

However, he said, “I am very hopeful about the future of the airline as there is a lot of talent and potential if PIA utilizes its resources fully.”

If resources are positively utilized PIA will be in a position to turn around its affair, he further stated.

The mounting losses forced PIA management to discontinue its flight operations to the US earlier reported but a PIA spokesperson rejected this news and told airline will continue the flights until further notice.

According to PIA’s financial statement for September 2016 total liabilities have mounted to RS 349 billion with only RS 113.8 billion worth of assets.