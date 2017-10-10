OKARA-The PML-N has been struggling for development of the country, neglecting the opponents childish tactics to detract the government's journey on the path to prosperity.

It was stated by PML-N leader Ch Fayyaz Zafar during a meeting with senior journalists Sheikh Sajid Rashid, Ghulam Mustafa Ch and Zulfiqar Malik here the other day.

Ch Fayyaz Zafar said despite one-and-a-half year long judicial trial, no accusation was proved against Nawaz Sharif. He was then disqualified for holding Iqama, he added. He said that Nawaz Sharif believes in the supremacy of law and faces judicial trial while those who cast slur on state institutions are at large. He advised political rivals not to consider themselves above the law. He claimed that people of Pakistan have a firm belief in leadership of Nawaz Sharif for his untiring efforts to pull the country out of economic and energy crisis. He claimed that the PML-N would win the next general election with the public assistance.

Two sentenced to death

Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz sentenced two murderers to death and fined them Rs100,000 each here the other day.

According to the prosecution, suspects including Liaqat, Yasin alias Sino and Maqsood alias Shehzad were booked with Gogera police under Section 302, 392, 411 on the complaint of Mazhar Iqbal. The accused were charged with murdering Muhammad Hussain during a dacoity. In the light of evidence, ADSJ Hafiz Rizwan Aziz awarded death penalty to Liaqat Ali and Yasin and impose a fine of Rs100,000 on them. They would have to serve six months further in prison if they fail to pay the fine. Maqsood was sent to life in prison and was fined Rs100,000. He would serve six months further in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

MC EMPLOYEE CRUSHED

A Renala Khurd Municipality employee was crushed to death by a trailer. Ijaz was crossing a road when a speeding trailer crushed him to death. The trailer driver managed to escape the scene. Renala Khurd police registered a case.