MULTAN-Speakers at a gathering opined on Monday peace could be maintained in the society by promoting plurality, adding that solutions to all problems being faced by the society could be discovered through public-private partnership.

The gathering titled "Aman Bethak" was organised by Awaz District Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer Ch Muhammad Saleem said that Police Station is the only government office which remains open round the clock without any shift system. He emphasised upon the citizens to cooperate with police in maintaining law and order in the society. He pointed out that Multan police successfully maintained peace on the occasion of Muharram in collaboration with the District Government. He said that policemen sacrifice their lives to protect the lives of citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman District Council Dewan Muhammad Abbas Bokhari said that the country was in a state of war against terrorists and therefore the society was faced with some very serious challenges. He asserted that being Muslims we should respect other faiths and sects. He said that the miscreants always wanted to create controversy on eve of sacred occasions but the society thwarted their attempts.

Chairman of Awaz District Forum Khalid Mahmood Qureshi, Managing Director of Multan Solid Waste Management Company Imran Noor and others stressed the need for promoting the culture of tolerance. "Maintaining peace without plurality and respecting difference of opinion is difficult. We have to respect others' opinion too," they added. Jam Jamshed, Amjad Baloch, Shahzad Murtaa and others also spoke on this occasion. They said that no society could make progress without peace. "If we want to compete with developed nations, we need to ensure peaceful atmosphere in our society," they pointed out.