PESHAWAR - Amid tight security measures, a three-day polio drive kicked off in selected parts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) and Frontier Regions on Monday.

The drive is being carried out in polio high-risk areas of Lakki Marwat, Fata, and FR under the supervision of Agency Surgeons and local administration.

The three-day polio drive was commenced by the KP government in response to a recently reported polio case in Lakki Marwat. The drive will continue till October 11 followed by catch up of missed children.

A total of 179,693 children under the age of five years will be vaccinated by 879 teams comprising 834 mobile teams, 34 fixed and 11 transit teams.

Fata EOC Coordinator Dr Fida Wazir said, “We are aiming to boost the immunity of children in high-risk areas of Fata that are close to Lakki Marwat district where polio case was reported last month.”

He said that he had advised Fata polio team to focus on the high-risk mobile population to reduce the chances of poliovirus transmission. It is pertinent to mention here that there was no polio case reported in Fata in the last one year as the last polio case in the area was reported in July 2016.

He, however, said so far, in 2017, not a single case is reported from Fata whereas in 2016 only two polio cases were reported.

According to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Health Directorate, the campaign has been launched in Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Karak, Tank, Bannu, and Hangu districts of KP, South Waziristan Agency and Frontier Regions, Radio Pakistan reported here.

Polio Emergency Operation Centre Provincial Coordinator Syed Faisal Ahmed said that during the drive, more than six hundred thousand children below the age of five would be administered the anti-polio vaccination.

Special security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident during the campaign.