ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Monday asked the government to treat the residents of the Federally-Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) as equal citizens.

Speaking to reporters here, PPP’s Senator Farhatullah Babar said the Fata residents were demanding equal rights as enjoyed by people of other parts of the country.

“They are demanding merger with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and demolishing of the twin pillars of colonial rule namely the FCR (Frontier Crimes Regulation) and the remote control from Islamabad,” the legislator said.

Senator Babar also criticised the two political parties – the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-Fazl) and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party - for a somersault on their worldview in opposing equal rights to the residents of tribal areas on one pretext or the other.

“A religio-political party, which has been advocating bringing Muslims of the world together, is now suddenly opposing the coming together of the Fata and the (Khyber-)Pakhtunkhwa in the same country,” he said

“A nationalist political party has been advocating unity among the Pakhtuns of Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Fata and Afghanistan, is now in the forefront denying unity of the Pakhtun tribesmen with the Pakhtuns of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.”

He said that reforms in the Fata were opposed by vested interests in the past too when it was decided to allow general voting and extend political parties order on the ground that the people were not yet ready for change. “The critics were proved wrong then, they will be proved wrong again,” Babar remarked.

Keeping in view the administrative, social, cultural, linguistic, political and geographical conditions, merger with the province was most logical, he said.

The merger will fundamentally alter political discourse in the tribal areas and that was why the vested interest opposed it. Babar also opposed creation of the post of chief operating officer as overall in-charge of administration and development of the Fata and called for strengthening the Fata Secretariat instead.

He said the cabinet had decided to extend the jurisdiction of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to the tribal areas but all of a sudden it was reversed and it was decided to extend the jurisdiction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to the tribal areas.

Babar also demanded immediate demolition of the existing system of levy and collection of taxes, cess, and rahdari (toll tax) by the political agents, which he said was “arbitrary, illegal and a tool for corruption.”

The senator said this “illegal practice” had become a lucrative business for some as reportedly check posts were auctioned to the highest bidder. He said the Fata Reforms Committee had also recognised that the permit and rahdari system bred corruption and enhanced commodity prices and asked for its abolition.

