SADIQABAD-The Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) has been struggling for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. It has also been fighting with the corrupt rulers to pull the country out of the quagmire of corruption.

Senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen stated at a ceremony held in connection with defection of Seed Association of Pakistan President Salman Mehmood Khan to the PTI. Tareen said that Salman's defection to the PTI would strengthen the party. He said that the youth is united under the PTI flag to fight against corruption. He criticised the rulers for looting public money and bringing an unbearable loss to Pakistan's economy. He claimed the PTI would come into power with the public assistance. On the occasion, Salman Mehmood Khan vowed to work for the prosperity of Pakistan from the PTI platform.

Later, Jahangir Tareen also inaugurated the PTI office in Model Town. A large number of PTI workers were present on the occasion.