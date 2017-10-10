ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court will resume hearing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hanif Abbasi’s petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary-General Jehangir Tareen for failing to declare his assets before the election body and holding an offshore company.

Last week, PTI chief Imran Khan had submitted details in the Supreme Court regarding bank transactions and transfer of UK Pound 562,415 to the account of his ex-wife Jemima Khan through Niazi Services Limited.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed Khan’s counsel to provide banking transactions detail to prove that UK Pound 562,415 were transferred to Jemima’s account.

During the September 28 proceedings, PTI chief’s counsel Naeem Bukhari instead of submitting bank transactions produced two letters, which Khan had written to Barclays Private Bank Limited on April 11 and 18, 2003, for transfer of UK Pound 38,124 to Tahir Nawaz’s bank account and UK Pound 562,415 to the account of Jemima Khan. Upon that the court had shown reservation. Justice Umar Bandial had stated: “You are a public office-holder. Please show us something except letters that UK Pound 562,415 went into the account of (Khan’s) ex-wife.”

A statement submitted in the apex court on Friday mentioned that Jemima also sent an amount of £79,000 for the design of construction of Banigala residence of Khan, adding that such amount has been declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan in 2003.