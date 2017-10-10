SIALKOT-The local influential people have converted an ancient government school's building into a cattle shed terming it the proper use of the school building.

Fifty years old building of Govt Boys Primary School Kangaal, Pasrur tehsil has been closed for the last 10 years as the Education Department had vacated the school building after it was declared as dangerous by the Buildings Department while the school was shifted to the other nearby school.

Since then, the school building has been lying closed due to its very miserable condition. All the walls and roofs of class rooms are badly cracked with big holes due to which the buildings was lying in a shambles with high fears of collapse at any time.

Instead of allocating even a single penny for the early repairing and reconstruction of the school building, the Education Department is preferably keeping the school building closed.

Taking advantage of the nasty situation, the local people, stated to be influential, have converted it into a shed for their cattle by tying their cattle including donkeys, buffaloes, cows, goats, and storing their fodder in to the crumbling corridors and classrooms.

The people have already taken away the windows and doors of the classrooms from the spot years ago. Some people indulged in tying up their cattle in this school building termed the nasty practice the proper use of the school building lying closed officially.

The local people said that they had repeatedly brought the nasty situation into the notice of the senior officials of Education Department but it all remained in vain, as the officials were reluctant to take any action against the accused people.

The social, religious, educational and political circles of Pasrur have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and make efforts to retrieve the school building.

The school building situates in electoral constituency (NA 114, Pasrur-Sialkot) of Pasrur-based Federal Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

When contacted, the Education Department officials in Pasrur said that the situation was in their notice but the political influence was keeping them away from taking action against the accused for converting the building into a cattle shed.