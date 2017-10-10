MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad disclosed on Monday the enrolment at public schools rose to 15.3 million from nine million in the province. "About 10,000 schools of South Punjab are being switched to solar power while technical education will be introduced at 1100 schools across Punjab."

Addressing the participants of a function after inaugurating 5000th school under "Teaching Guide for Early Childhood Education Programme" here, he claimed that results of government schools are much better than the private schools as the government recently recruited 252,000 teachers on merit to make up for the shortage of teaching staff and boost education standard. He further revealed that 460,000 students of girls schools of South Punjab are being given monthly stipend.

The minister further disclosed that the Early Childhood programme has been launched in 5,000 schools of the province and it would be expanded to 10,000 schools till the end of ongoing year. He said that the kids ages 3 to 5 would be taught under play and learn method.

He said that the teachers of public schools are being imparted trainings to enable them teach students under latest teaching methods. He added that all missing facilities like boundary walls, toilets, drinking water and electricity were arranged at the schools which revived the confidence of parents on public schools.

Rana Mashhood declared that 500 teachers were selected as star teachers on the basis of their performance from across the province. "Their services have been recognised by the government and next year the number of star teachers will be raised to 1,000," he added. He said that the dream saw by our forefathers was being materialised by our teachers and students.

He further revealed that School pick and drop programme was being launched in two districts of South Punjab. "The students will be given pick and drop facility under this programme for free," he added. He said that a school meal programme was also being launched under which one-time meal would be given to the students suffering from malnutrition.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Allah Bakhsh Malik, secretary schools education Punjab, said that a beautiful teaching learning environment had been developed in public schools. He added that the teachers of public schools worked hard which enabled us to translate the dreams of Chief Minister into reality. Later on, the minister participated in an activity organised by British Council.