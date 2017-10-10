SHARQPUR SHARIF - Jamshaid Malik elected as president and Rao Muzammil as general secy of Sharqpur Press Club for 2017-18. According to results, Sh Adeel Ashraf was elected as patroniser of the press club, Malik Taj Sagheer as chairman, Malik Iqbal Shakir as chief organiser, Farooq Tarar and Amir Majeed as VP, Haji Tariq as senior vice president, Ashfaq vice president, Malik Nadeem as secretary finance, Dr Nadeem as information secretary and Mirza Junaid Baig was elected as office secretary. Others including Hafiz Iqbal Sarwar, M Ali, Sheikh Babar, Rao Tajammul, Rao Ameer, Fahad, Qurban Mughal were elected as members of Majlis-e-Amla.