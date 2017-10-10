HAFIZABAD-A self-claimed spiritual healer and two others were arrested for allegedly fleecing villagers by giving them 'taveez' and drugs. DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul got a tip-off that a self-styled Peer-Hakeem Rashid Arshad used to visit dera of Boota Hanjra in Jharianwala village and extort money from villagers in the name of healing their spiritual and physical ailments by giving 'taveez' and dangerous medicines. Police nabbed Rashid Arshad, Boota Hanjra and their driver besides seizing a without number plat car.