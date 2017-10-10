SADIQABAD/ KASUR-Three persons including a woman and minor boy died in different incidents of electrocution and road accident here the other day.

According to police, a man along woman was killed in collision between a truck and tanker on national highway near Maachi Goth. The deceased were identified as Mujahid Ali (25) and Sakina Bibi (48) of Haripur. The incident occurred due to rash driving by the truck driver, police said. Rescue 1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation. Further investigation was underway.

In Sarai Mughal Kasur, a four-year-old boy was electrocuted at Chak 41 Khuddian. Saif, son of Faisal, was playing at home when he accidentally touched live electricity wires. Resultantly, he received severe electric shocks and died instantly.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist identified as Ghulam Rasool of Sikandarpura was injured after being hit by a car near Brother Sugar Mills in Chunian. He was shifted to Chunian Hospital.

Dengue eradication reviewed

KHANEWAL-Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi chaired a meeting held to review measures for dengue eradication here the other day. "Even if cold winter provides temporary relief in war against dengue, we should use this time to devise more effective strategies to curb the menace," the AC said. He emphasised to be vigilant and proactive for the purpose. Heads of different state-run departments presented their monthly performance reports regarding measures taken to control dengue.