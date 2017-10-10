PESHAWAR - At least three security personnel were martyred and seven others injured after their patrolling vehicle was attacked by militants in North Waziristan on Monday morning.

According to the security forces, at least three militants were gunned down during a search operation carried out to clear the area.

A vehicle of 195 Shawal Wing of the Frontier Corps was on routine patrolling in the Asadabad area in tehsil Dosil when militants opened fire, resulting in the killing of three security officials and injuries to seven others.

The martyred personnel were identified as Hawaldar Jabar, Lance Naik Amjad Ali and Sepoy Mohsin Ali while the injured were identified as Usman, Asad, Noor Wali, Munir Hussian, Mehdi Hussian, Shabbir Ali and Zamin Khan.

The agency administration said the slain and the injured were shifted to the agency headquarters hospital in Miranshah. Later, the bodies of the martyred were sent to their hometowns for burial.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a search operation and during the exchange of fire, at least three militants were gunned down.