PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker from Chitral Fauzia Bibi on Monday said that the incumbent KP government planned to declare upper Chitral as a new district.

The lawmaker informed that KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and PTI Chief Imran Khan will make a formal announcement in this regard during their proposed visit to the area next month.

She said the incumbent KP government is committed to resolving the issues of the people. The PTI leaders have planned to visit the area in November this year, she informed.

She was speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday. The PTI MPA said that bifurcation of Chitral in two districts was a long-standing demand of the people of the region.

But the previous governments didn’t heed attention toward their genuine demand, she said.

However, she said, the incumbent PTI-led provincial government is going to fulfil the demand of the people of upper Chitral to declare their area a new district.

She informed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan along with Chief Minister Pervez Khattak will visit Chitral in the first week of November this year, and they will formally announce Upper Chitral as a new district.

Flanked by PTI local leaders, Abdul Latif, Razitu Billah, Rahmat Ghazi, Sajjad Ahmad, Haji Mukhtar, and Hussain Shah, the PTI MPA lauded the provincial government for declaring Drosh a separate tehsil of Chitral.

Fauzia Bibi also said that the PTI-led provincial government had initiated record developmental projects in Chitral.

She said that work on Lawi hydropower project Chitral, with power generation capacity of 69 Megawatts, was commenced that would fulfil the increasing energy needs in the province.

Similarly, she said that a number of hydel power projects to generate up to 600-megawatt electricity were included in the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the financial year 2017-18, due to which, Chitral will soon become financially self-sufficient and will become a prosperous and developed region.

The PTI lawmaker further said that the provincial government had allocated Rs980 million for the restoration of Rasion powerhouse, which was washed away in the flash floods in Chitral.

She added that a hefty package worth Rs1 billion was also announced for reconstruction of infrastructure damaged by the devastating floods in the district.

The construction work on 11 new RRC bridges had been initiated under the reconstruction program in flood-hit areas of Chitral, she added.

Fauzia said the new educational institutions have been established to improve literary in Chitral, adding that more than 1,000 teachers had been so far recruited through NTS to overcome with deficiency of teaching staffs in the government-run schools in the district.

She claimed that a monitoring system was introduced to ensure attendance of teachers in educational institutions across Chitral.

The PTI legislator said that Shandur Road Chitral was made part of multi-billion dollars China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project due to the special interest of the chief minister, which would bring prosperity and development in the district.

