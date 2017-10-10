ISLAMABAD - The United States wants Pakistan to help it in winning the prolonged war in Afghanistan as the two uneasy allies have resumed the dialogue process, officials said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Washington was hoping to get a “sincere backing” from Islamabad as it went for the final push in the war-torn Afghanistan against terror groups.

“They (the US) have been very clear. They want us to be on their side to win the Afghan war. The usual ‘do more’ mantra,” said one official at the ministry.

The official said the Pak-US dialogue would focus on Afghanistan and the war against militancy in Pakistan’s tribal belt.

Pakistan is expecting US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary James Mattis in the coming days to discuss the future of the relationship.

The Pak-US ties had gone from bad to worse when US President Donald Trump, in his first formal address to the nation as commander-in-chief on August 21st warned: “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations. Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists.”

Trump said military and other aid to Washington’s nuclear-armed ally was at stake, if Pakistan did not clamp down on extremists. However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Asif held meetings with the US leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, which helped improvement in the relationship.

Days later, Asif again visited Washington for meetings with Tillerson and other officials.

But the foreign minister appeared unwavering from the statements issued by the US’ leadership and lashed out at “hollow allegations” about Pakistan harbouring terrorists as “not acceptable.”

As Pakistan awaits top Trump lieutenants, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is also preparing to visit Islamabad. This comes after a recent visit of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa to Kabul where he met Ghani and other officials.

Another official at the foreign ministry told The Nation that the US had asked Pakistan to improve the understanding with Afghanistan to defeat the militants together.

“Washington believes Pakistan, Afghanistan and US can together beat the militancy and terrorism. They are pressing us for more ‘seriousness’,” he added.

The official said all options to cooperate and defeat the terrorists would be discussed with the Afghan president during his visit.

Last week, PM Abbasi said Pakistan was not dependent over the US to meet its military and other requirements.

In an interview with the Arab News, he said: “If one source dries up, we have no option but to go to another source. It may cost more, it may consume more resources, but we have to fight that war, and that’s what we emphasised to all the people that we met.”

The premier added: “Any sanctions or restraints put on our systems only degrade our efforts to fight terror, and it affects the whole equation in this region.”

He said: “Nobody has fought a bigger war on terror than we have, with our own resources. Even the most conservative economic estimates of Pakistan’s losses are over $120 billion. It has been a very difficult war, but our army has performed very well.”

Defense analyst Dr Muhammad Khan said that Pakistan and the US could succeed in Afghanistan if the Indian interference was curtailed.

“We all know India is involved in promoting the terror groups in Afghanistan. They are being used against Pakistan. If the US and Pakistan can work together to end their (India’s) interference, the Afghan issue could be resolved,” he added.

Dr Khan said the US and the Afghan governments must realise that Pakistan had always supported peace process in Afghanistan. “We stood with them even against Soviet invasion and provided shelters to millions of refugees,” he recalled.

Defence analyst former Brigadier Aftab Afzal said that Pakistan was expecting fruitful talks with the US officials and the Afghan president.

“Unfortunately, the US is supporting to bring India in Afghanistan. This could damage the peace efforts as India is not sincere in regional peace,” he said.

Afzal said the US was conveniently ignoring the fact that India was using the Afghan soil against Pakistan.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan must stand united. Together with the US, they can win the war against terror in Afghanistan and defeat the remnants of the militants in Pakistan,” he maintained.