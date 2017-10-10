Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that National Action Plan was evolved to wipe out terrorists from the country and all the national institutions and political parties have developed consensus on implementation of it, reported Radio Pakistan.



Talking to a private news channel in Islamabad, he said that Pakistan wants cordial relations with US on equality basis. However, he made it clear that Pakistan will not accept any dictation.

He said all steps would be taken in larger national interest.

While expressing concern over presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said that the United States should investigate the terrorist groups activities in that country.

He said any policy, which will isolate Pakistan would fail adding that civil and military leadership is on the same page regarding Afghan policy.