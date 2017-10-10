Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed today claimed that he is going to unveil details of alleged corruption in the award of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import contract by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Speaking to media at Benazir International Airport, Islamabad, he said he has finally gotten a copy of the LNG contract after hectic efforts.

The AML chief said he will disclose on Wednesday the details of the LNG contract which the prime minister in his capacity as the minister for petroleum and natural resources had awarded back in 2015 to substantiate his claims of massive corruption in the award of the contract.

He took a swipe at the former prime minister’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif for saying that she was being targeted because of her father and said she should produce evidence in the trial court to support her contention.

Rasheed said the British authorities had confirmed that Maryam was a beneficial owner of the Sharif family’s London flats.

He claimed that the corruption allegations against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar have echoed at the annual meeting of the World Bank.

Last month, Rasheed had submitted a reference to the Election Commission of Pakistan against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Abbasi, who was former minister for petroleum and natural resources, faced a 17-month long enquiry under the NAB in relation to the corruption of Rs220 billion during 2013.

The NAB cleared the former petroleum minister of any involvement in the case at the beginning of this month.

Following Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification, Abbasi was elected as the country’s premier in August.