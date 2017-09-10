LAYYAH-Ten wedding guests including seven women and three minor girls died and nine other sustained multiple injuries, four other critical, when a coaster plunged into Hayat Minor Canal here after colliding with an iron-laden truck on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, a coaster, carrying wedding guests was on the way to Fatehpur from Chowk Azam. Near Hayat Minor Canal, the coaster collided with a truck, carrying iron from Rawalpindi and then plunged into the canal. As a result, ten wedding guests – seven women, three minor girls and driver of the coaster, died on the spot while nine others got multiple injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials rushed to the scene and shifted the injured and dead bodies to THQ hospital Chowk Azam where condition of four of the injured persons is stated to be critical. On information, Layyah DC Wajid Ali Shah and District Emergency Officer Dr Sajjad reached spot and monitored the rescue operation. Later, both the officers went to THQ hospital and remained there to ensure best possible treatment to the injured. The DC called in doctors from DHQ Hospital Layyah and ordered the MS to utilise all available resources for treatment of the injured persons.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to speeding as the coaster driver could control the vehicle after colliding with iron-laden truck.

The police, however, started investigation into the incident.

Violence claims 4 lives

SAHIWAL/ KASUR: Four persons were killed in different incidents of violence and enmity here the other day.

According to police, a landlord was killed while his brother, servant and three female relatives were injured critically at Chak 133/9-L, Sahiwal. Police said that there was an enmity between Akbar Ali and Rana Noraiz over a piece of land. The other morning, Akbar Ali along with his family was on the way to his fields when Rana Noraiz and his brother Tauseef along with armed accomplices opened fire on them. Resultantly, Akbar Ali was killed on the spot while his brother Asghar Ali, servant Azeem Shehzad and female relatives including Sakina, Farzana and Asia were injured critically. The injured were rushed to Sahiwal DHQ Hospital. The Ghalla Mandi Police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation. In Kasur, three persons were killed separately. According to the Raja Jang Police, Amin and Mehmood of Aurarah village argued with each other over a petty issue at which the latter along with son Rashid shot the former dead.

The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation.

In another incident, a youth of Chak 17, Changa Manga committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol after an argument with his family members. The Changa Manga Police registered a case.

The dead body of an elderly man, 60, was found floating in BRB Canal. Locals spotted the body and informed the Mustafabad Police. The police fished out the body and sent it to hospital for post-mortem. Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.