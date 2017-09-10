SMABRIAL-At least 18 suspects were held for extracting ‘cooking oil’ from the wastes of dead animals here the other day. According to official sources, Sambrial AC Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, DDO Health Dr Javed Sahi and Food Inspector Dr Mubarak Ali raided three oil production units at Mandair Kothy near Upper Chenab Canal and sealed the units for extracting oil from animals’ wastes. They disposed of 1,000 litres of oil, 90 tonnes of wastes of rotten animals and dead broilers and arrested 18 suspects with the help of the Sambrial Police. The police registered a case against the suspects and launched investigation.

War heroes paid glowing tribute

SADIQABAD - We salute our war heroes for leaving their families and happiness for the mountains and glaciers to dwell in, the gravel to sleep on and the sky to cover with only for our protection.

This was crux of speeches made by different religious and political figures in connection with Defence Day celebrations here the other day.

Office-bearers of Jamaat Ahle Sunnat (JAS) during a meeting reaffirmed the vow to render every sacrifice for the defence of the country. They paid rich tributes to the martyrs of 1965 war. They also prayed for those protecting geographical boundaries of the country. JAS Chief Organizer Haji Afzal Maqbool, Qari Talib Hussain, Imam Bakhsh, Qari Rafiq and Afzal Chishti attended the meeting.

Similarly, PML-N MPA Saith Kanji Ram said that it was the nation’s resolve in 1965 that could the enable Pakistan Army to halt the aggressive Indian advance.

He said that Pak Army soldiers showed unprecedented bravery in the war that could rarely be found in the known war history.

He reiterated the vow to defend the country and fight shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces for the defence of the country. He stressed the need for unity, inter religious harmony and adherence to the Constitution to fight the internal and external enemy.