SARGODHA- Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Regional Director Asim Raza ordered action against authorities of University of Sargodha over irregularities in the appointment of the admin officer.

The ACE director held the inquiry over an application contending that the recruitment of the admin officer was made against the rules and regulations and UOS administration set aside the conditions prescribed in the advertisement published in newspaper. So anomalies and irregularities had been committed clearly in the fulfilment of that post.

ACE sources added that the UoS administration had tendered explanation that no candidate was available for that slot so the said officer was appointed. But the ACE authorities discarded that version and termed that the appointment was against the merit and rules.

The ACE director sent the report to Syndicate with the recommendation for taking departmental action against the responsible officers of UOS.