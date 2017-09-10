MULTAN-Besides Army and Rangers, thousands of cops in uniform and plainclothes will be deployed to safeguard 487 Muharram processions and 1,100 majalis (congregations) in Multan, declared Nadir Chattha, Deputy Commissioner Multan.

“A central Control Room will be set up in the Committee Room of DC office and Additional Deputy Commissioner Arshad Gopang will act as focal person,” he disclosed while chairing a meeting held to review security arrangements for upcoming month of Muharram here at Circuit House on Saturday. He added that model arrangements would be made through team work like that of made for Eidul Azha. He declared that all sensitive spots would be monitored while all encroachments in way of Muharram processions would be demolished. He urged upon the clerics from all schools of thought to play their role for the promotion of peace, harmony and tolerance on eve of Muharram. He directed Wasa, Police, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, District Council, Municipal Corporation and all other concerned departments to do comprehensive planning for Muharram. He disclosed that committees had been constituted to resolve all problems related to Muharram activities, adding that new street lights would be installed on the routes of processions besides deployment of additional troops. He declared that wall chalking would not be allowed during Muharram and action would be taken against those violating the ban.

The DC revealed that a Safe City Project was being launched at the cost of billions to offer protection to the residents of Multan. “This project will create sense of protection and safety among the citizens besides containing crimes in the district,” he added. He declared that Muharram meetings would be held in Multan district and all tehsils to resolve problems and develop inter-faith harmony.

City police officer Ch Muhammad Saleem said that patrolling would be boosted during Muharram and there would be a ban on pillion riding on 9th and 10th of Muharram. He said that Army and Rangers would also be deployed on Muharram while those supervising the processions would be issued volunteer cards. He further disclosed that CCTV cameras and walk through gates would be installed on the entry points of Muharram processions and majalis. He said that Dolphin Force was being set up in Multan while search operation had been completed. He stressed upon the citizens to fulfil their national obligation for the maintenance of peace.

VC FOR MAKING STUDENTS MIND

TO CONFRONT TERROR

Stressing upon all departments of the Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to make up the minds of the students to confront terrorism, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Tahir Ameen disclosed on Saturday that latest security system has been installed at the varsity to thwart any terrorism bid.

Addressing the BZU officials and students after inaugurating newly-constructed checkpost at Agricultural College gate, the VC added that state of the art highly sensitive security equipment has been installed at the checkposts in view of terrorism situation in the country. He further revealed that the commandoes of Pakistan Army would reach the varsity on helicopters in case of any emergency. He said that the corrupt mafia has been eliminated from the varsity and the institution is heading towards progress, secure environment for students and good fame. He asked the faculty to hold seminars and programmes to promote the teachings of world-renowned saints of this region for the sake of peace and harmony.

Briefing the VC on the occasion, the Resident Officer of the varsity Dr Muqarrab Akbar told that the range of cameras installed at the checkpost was up to one kilometre. He added that the communication system is also being upgraded and application for acquiring wireless licence has also been filed. He said that the BZU would be the first public sector varsity of Punjab which would be having such an advanced security system. He declared that the students would be issued machine readable cards in coming days which would be scanned at the entry point. President of Academic Staff Association Dr Javed Ahmad, Dean Dr Azra Asghar Ali, Dean Dr Masood Akhtar, Registrar Dr Mutahir Iqbal and other administrative heads of different departments were also present on this occasion.