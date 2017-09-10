BAHAWALNAGAR/ BAHAWALPUR-Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz stressed that the police officials improve their attitude toward the public on priority basis, regretting that police image among the people was not good.

“There is a need to change this perception and social manners be improved on priority basis by the cops; complainants visiting the police stations be dealt with pleasant behaviour,” he said while addressing a meeting. He added that it is necessary that the police department utilise the modern technology to counter the challenges related to the law and order.

Unless the police put “watch & ward” and “Investigation” wings on modern lines, the dream of purging the society of crime could not be fulfilled, he said. Therefore, he said, to improve the performance of Punjab police, information technology facilities have been provided on police station-level.

Addressing “Police Darbar” at District Police Line Bahawalpur, the inspector general said that in respect to professionalism, Punjab police were on top throughout the country and to further improve it, steps are being taken, he added. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had approved the reinstatement of risk allowance for police force and arrears will be paid in October salary, he disclosed.

He further said that for the welfare of the police, working is being done in effective manner while daily allowance has been regulated to 2017 rather than 2005.

He added that police official’s security was also very important and in this regard they be briefed about security matters before sending them to important missions. On pickets, patrolling and other duties, police officials e equipped with necessary weapons and other safety equipment, he said.

He said that police force should get firing practice regularly and for Investigation officers, use of information technology and forensics be ensured during investigation on merit. He added that police officials ensure close contact with the people to arrest professional criminals.

He said that 58,000 complaints have been received by the complaint cell while 25 percent have been redressed and 25pc were found fake. Earlier, Bahawlapur RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja and District Police Officer Akhtar Abbas presented the IGP with a souvenir.

On the other side, the inspector general of police awarded Bahawalnagar police officers with cash prizes and acknowledgement certificates over their remarkable performance. The step taken by police high brass boosted up the morale and motivation of the cops. In order to recognise the remarkable performance of police officers, the IGP awarded SHO city A-Division Irfan Akbar and ASI Majid with cash prizes of Rs54,000 and Rs50,000 respectively along with praise certificate over their best performance.

They said that they achieved the award due to the inspirational command of DPO Liaquat Ali Malik.

They said that district police were extending the best services to protect the lives and property of the citizens. They said that eradication of crime was their top priority.