SIALKOT- People strongly protested against prolonged failure of the Pasrur Municipal Committee in rectifying the choked sewerage system of the city.

The sewerage system has been lying choked for the last several months due to which the local people have been suffering great ordeal. The people including Maqsudul Husnain, Arif Mehmood Sheikh, Ehsan Gillani, Rana Muhammad Akram, Mehmood Butt Bablu, Naveed Ahmed, Khurram Bashir, Nasir Mehmood and Muhammad Iqbal said that all the congested residential and commercial areas, roads and streets have been inundated with sewerage.

Also the traders of Pasrur grain market have strongly protested against the Municipal Committee which remained unable to drain out the stagnant sewerage from the grain market for the last one month. The protesting traders, middlemen and shopkeepers also chanted slogans against local municipality, saying that that Pasrur city’s main grain market has been inundated with knee-deep sewerage has not yet been drained out despite the repeated appeals made to the department.

They said that the bad sanitation condition was resulting in the great financial to the traders.

They said that this situation was badly hampering the local business and trade activities in Pasrur grain market as the transportation of the goods to this main grain market from other places was also lying badly paralyzed. The traders and people are also unable to reach there for the last one month due to the choked sewerage system of the Pasrur city.

The perturbed people and traders said that they have also brought the nasty situation into the notice of Zahid Hamid but to no avail. The officials of Pasrur Municipal Committee said that there was a shortage of the sanitary workers in Pasrur Municipality to ensure the early rectification of choked sewerage system.

They said that the bad sanitation condition in grain market was in their notice. They said that the stagnant sewerage water would soon be drained out.

The protesting people strongly criticised the Municipal Committee and urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif and other officers to take serious note of the nasty situation. They demanded early rectification of the choked sewerage system.