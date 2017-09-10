ISLAMABAD - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar on Saturday said the country needs a united front to tackle international challenges.

In an interview with Geo News on Saturday, Nisar said that a confrontation with judiciary will not yield any political benefits.

When asked about his support to the army, Nisar cited various incidents of speaking against the force each time it went against the policies of his government. However, the former minister opined that unnecessary confrontation with the army can weaken the country's position 'which is not suitable.'

Responding to a question about the journey from Nawaz's 'troubleshooter' to his 'troublemaker', Nisar said, "I have only tried to resolve issues in the four years of our government."

When inquired about allegations that Nisar was not Nawaz's saviour but the individual responsible for trapping him, he denied the claims. "The Dawn Leaks' initial investigation report was given by the army and IB," he said, adding he was the only person who spoke in the government's favour during that inquiry.

"I believe in stating the truth," he said. "Nawaz Sharif never even frowned when I criticised policies and spoke the truth till 2013, but the past few years were different and resulted in the differences with him."

He said that he always presented policy matters to Nawaz directly but since some time he was deliberately being stopped from doing so, adding that he spoke in the Cabinet following the changing situation. "I never discussed my issues with the party publicly," he said, adding Pakistan needs a united front to tackle international challenges.

The former minister said he believes his critics’ allegations about his style of politics being very similar to that of the armed forces were false. However he added that he learnt discipline, punctuality, and how to love the country from the armed forces, he said.

He said his introversion and reserved nature may be the reason for his critics to allege that he is arrogant.