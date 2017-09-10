LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the ‘drama of Panama and Aqama was staged just to undermine the victory of PML-N’ in the 2018 elections.

“After disqualification of Nawaz Sharif, people have come to know why Panama and Aqama were brought in,” Maryam Nawaz told traders at a convention held in connection with electioneering for her mother Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif Saturday. Kalsoom is the PML-N candidate for the NA 120 by-polls.

“The NA-120 election is not merely an election but future of the country,” she said, asking the people to vote for Kalsoom Nawaz on September 17 to establish respect of the ballot and sustainability of the PM in the office.

On her arrival, Maryam was received warmly by the workers and the traders. She was brought to the venue amid loud sloganeering in support of Nawaz Sharif. Firework was also carried out after Maryam left the venue and led a rally to other parts of the constituency.

She said during one and a half year proceedings of Panama case, corruption of not a single penny was found. “What was highlighted before the court is just their family matters. Why Nawaz Sharif lived with his son. Why he did not accept salary from his son,” Maryam maintained.

Such allegations to disqualify a person are not more than a joke, she said, questioning as to why a prime minister who secured millions of votes was sent out of power.

Maryam said the Panama case was unique in the history of country as it was decided by two different benches four times and sentence of disqualification thereon was passed before the trial could commence.

“Why such hurry was shown to oust Nawaz Sharif and why the general elections were not waited for. It was done just to undermine the victory of Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N in the next elections,” she maintained.

“Corruption, Panama and Aqama were merely excuse and the actual target was Nawaz Sharif,” she told the charged PML-N supporters who raised slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and danced to the tune of party songs whenever Maryam paused in her speech.

She said Pakistan is changing to “reject the politics of pawns, conspirators, Panama and Aqama.”

She said, “People now understand why Panama drama was staged.”

Alluding to Imran Khan’s statement, she said, he (should) thanked himself for not winning 2013 election otherwise he would have done the same bad to the federation which the PTI government did in KP.

About the previous day public meeting of PTI in the city, she questioned what face the Imran Khan’s party was showing to the people in NA-120 campaign as its leaders were insulting Lahore, its development and the Punjab police.

However, she added that the PTI leaders cannot resist praising development in Punjab and Lahore when they are out of the country.

She said she strongly craved that Nawaz Sharif would face and defeat the PTI in the Lahore election.

On September 17, she hoped the PML-N will win and its victory means victory of democracy, of a bright and developing Pakistan.

Later Maryam Nawaz Sharif led a rally in NA-120 constituency which moved around Saffanwala Chowk, Queen’s Road, Temple Road, Jain Mandar and others areas.

She was received warmly and enthusiastically. Mounds of rose petals were showered on the vehicle of Maryam who responded to the public slogans and spirit through hand-wave. Firework was done at various places on the route of rally wherein women also took part.