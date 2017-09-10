Fire erupted in Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) building in Islamabad, while fire brigade reached the venue to extinguish it.

According to rescue sources, fire erupted in the upper floors of the six-storey building. Three fire tenders are attempting to extinguish the flames. Rangers and police are also on site.

Reportedly the fire was caused by short-circuiting. Atleast two people have been injured, as they jumped out of the building to save their lives. They have been shifted to the hospital.

ETPB building is located in Red Zone area of Islamabad.