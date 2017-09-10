SADIQABAD-All the judges and other judicial staff at local courts performed duty wearing gowns and special uniforms under directives from Lahore High Court chief justice here the other day.

LHC Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had made uniforms mandatory for judges and the judicial staff in Punjab. Additional District and Sessions Judges - Akhtar Hussain Kalyar and Asif Siyal and Civil Judges - Sultan Tipu, Sajid Mehmood, Abdul Qayyum, Adil Anees and other judicial staff at local courts performed duty wearing gowns and special uniforms. Talking to media, judges said by wearing uniforms, the judicial staff will easily be recognised by complainants.