Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with his Turkish counterpart Recap Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a summit in Kazakhstan as he reaffirmed his stance that Afghanistan is ready for comprehensive talks with Islamabad.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the two sides discussed topics including bilateral ties between Kabul and Ankara and recent upheavals in Kabul-Islamabad ties.

President Erdogan said the Turkish government is prepared to play its role in improving relations between Kabul and Islamabad as he reaffirmed Ankara’s support towards an Afghan-led peace process.

Ghani thanked his Turkish counterpart for reaffirming support to Afghanistan and insisted on further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

He further added that the announcement of the new US strategy has opened new doors of opportunities and necessary steps should be taken regionally for the proper use of the provided opportunity.

"Afghanistan wants good relations with its neighbours and the country is prepared for comprehensive talks with Islamabad," he said and insisted that the current situation should change in the region and opportunities should be properly utilised.

The Afghan president also called terrorism as a menace threatening both the region and the world and emphasized on joint efforts for its eradication.