SARGODHA-Scores of infuriated lawyers on Saturday locked up a female assistant commissioner in her office and also ransacked the office for not responding to the complaint of an advocate.

Police and officers of the district administration rushed to the spot and got the AC released after breaking the lock.

According to police, a lawyer had came to the office of Assistant Commissioner Dr Anum Khan and asked her for some file work. The AC rejected the file with some objections which infuriated the lawyer and he reached the district bar room with his grievance. A large number of lawyers then came and ransacked the AC office. They also locked up the AC and other staff in the office. Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chattha, ASP Dr Hafeezur Rehman Bugti with a police contingent which also flanked by Elite Police personnel reached the spot. They got all the hostages released by breaking the office’s lock after the lawyers denied to handover the keys. The assistant commissioner left her office under the security of police and Elite Force personnel. The All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) announced to observe strike against the lawyers’ behaviour.