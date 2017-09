CHARSADDA: Motorway police issued a fine to Pashtunkhwa Awami Milli Party (PkMAP) Chief, Mahmood Khan Achakzai for over speeding today.

According to reports, Rs. 750 ticket was issued by Motorway Police to Achakzai for violation of traffic rules.

According to police officials, Mahmood Khan Achakzai’s land cruiser was speeding at 132 km/hr near Charsadda.

Earlier on August 2, traffic officials fined Member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Zareen Gul for violating traffic rules.