SHEIKHUPURA-The shortage of medicines in DHQ Hospital, both indoor and in the OPD, has become a public nuisance and people have demanded the Punjab government to take notice of the situation.

Several patients including those visiting OPD of the Sheikhupura DHQ Hospital complained that there are unable to get medicines from the hospital despite tall claims of the Punjab government regarding provision of free medicines. They claimed that the hospital has been facing shortage of medicines for the past several months but nobody on the part of the authorities bothered to remedy the situation. The patients particularly mentioned about the shortage of medicine related to ear disease, saying that deserving patients are unable to purchase medicines from the market due higher rates. When the situation was brought into the notice of the DHQ Hospital Medical Superintendent, she claimed that the matter has already been brought into the notice of the authorities concerned.

The local social circles have demanded the health department high-ups to take immediate steps to end medicines shortage in the hospital.

HOUSEWIFE ENDS LIFE

A housewife identified as Rukhsana Bibi committed suicide due to severe financial problems here on Saturday. The deceased woman, resident of city locality Ghang Road, was upset due to poor financial condition. She consumed poisonous pills and died before any medical aid could be made available. The A-Division Police have started investigation.