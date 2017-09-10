ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with Myanmar government over the killing of innocent Rohingya Muslims, and stressed the need for protecting their right to live and move without any fear and discrimination.

The Ambassador of Myanmar, U. Win Myint on Saturday was called to the Foreign Office on Saturday by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to convey a strong protest of the government and people of Pakistan at the ongoing violence against the Rohingya Muslims in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

The foreign secretary called for effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence, providing security to Rohingya Muslims and upholding their rights to live and move without fear and discriminations, urgent investigations into recent violence against the Rohingya Muslims and holding accountable those involved in these serious crimes.

As part of durable settlement of the problem, swift implementation of the recommendations of the Kofi Annan Commission was emphasised.

These include: urgent and sustained action to prevent violence, maintain peace, foster reconciliation, assure unhindered humanitarian access and address the issue of citizenship.

Ambassador U. Win Myint assured the foreign secretary to convey the concerns of the government and people of Pakistan to the government of Myanmar.