Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, during an election campaign rally on Sunday slammed opposition parties for “criticising the development projects in Lahore”.

"Those who criticise Lahore's development have no right to ask for vote," she told a charged crowd of supporters in Lahore.

Maryam is spearheading the campaign in Lahore’s NA-120 constituency which her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz is contesting after a Supreme Court ruling disqualified Nawaz Sharif from holding public office.

Maryam also lashed out at the Supreme Court ruling that disqualified her father. “Why was he (Nawaz Sharif) disqualified? Because he did not receive salary from his son,” she said.

“On September 17, your vote will be a message to the detractors that Nawaz Sharif is the prime minister of hearts. The whole world will hear lion’s roar that day.”