PESHAWAR - A man was killed and three others were injured when a 10-wheeler loaded with cement bags fell into Kabul River after a bridge linking Peshawar with Charsadda collapsed near Sardaryab.

According to a police official, who was present at the incident site, the driver of the overloaded 10-wheeler, carrying 1,800 bags of cement fell into Kabul River when the dilapidated bridge collapsed suddenly.

As a result, the truck driver, identified as Amin, killed on the spot and three others, who have yet to be identified, suffered injuries. One of the injured is stated to be in critical condition.

Soon after the fatal incident, the Charsadda Assistant Commissioner and the Peshawar district administration officials and local police personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and relief operation along with the local people.

The rescuers retrieved Amin’s body from the river after the search. They also succeeded to rescue three labourers. The body and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda for medico-legal formalities. One of the injured persons is stated to be in critical condition. According to details, the iron-bridge of the British-era was constructed in 1933 and was closed for heavy traffic since 1970. The local government had declared the bridge dangerous for heavy traffic due to its dilapidated condition. However, the traffic, including heavy traffic, was still continued till the incident occurred. An official of the local police, who was present on the site at the time of the incident, also confirmed that the 10-wheeler was overloaded, carrying tons of cement bags. The official disclosed that the heavy traffic between Peshawar and Charsadda was converted to motorway after the incident.

Chitral wooden bridge set ablaze

INP adds: Unidentified persons set a wooden bridge ablaze over a river at Ujnoo village in Tarko tehsil of Chitral district. The fire reduced the bridge to aches Friday night disconnecting many villages.

Locals said students were the worst affected as they could not cross the river as there were no other arrangements to take them across the river to attend their schools.

They demanded of the government to investigate and arrest the culprits.

Local social worker Sher Muhammad and former union council nazim Khot Muhammad said the police have yet to start an inquiry. He said around 2,000 families have been living on both sides of the river and demanded of the district administration as well as the provincial government to approve funds for the construction of the bridge.

Somebody sprinkled petrol on the wooden suspension bridge and set it on fire as a result it was completely gutted, Sher Muhammad said.