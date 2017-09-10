FAISALABAD:-The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed a juice factory producing substandard juice/pulp from rotten fruits here on Saturday. The PFA along with police team raided a fake juice factory located on Jhang Road in Chinchanwala. The factory was found involved in producing juice/pulp from rotten fruits and prohibited chemicals. Hundreds of kilograms rotten fruits, manufactured substandard juice/pulp stored in drums was recovered which was disposed off later.

The PFA sealed the factory. A case was registered against the owner, employees of the factory and further investigation is in progress.