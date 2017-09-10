The first two-day Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit on science and technology begins in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday reported Radio Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain will represent Pakistan in the event.

The summit will evolve a unified position with a view to advancing different fields of science, technology and innovation.

Heads of state and government from around twenty-two Muslim states and delegates from around fifty-seven states will attend the summit.

The President is one of the eight Islamic world leaders to deliver their statements at the inaugural session of the summit.