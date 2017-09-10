MULTAN-Protests against organised ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar army continued here on Saturday as the citizens, civil society organisations and political activists staged separate demonstration in different parts of the town.

The activists of Waseb Human Rights Development Organisation staged a demo at Nawan Shehr Chowk under the leadership of Abida Bokhari. The protesters burnt Myanmar flags and shouted slogans against UN, US, OIC and Burma. They were also holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands, asking the world powers to intervene and get stopped the massacre of Rohingya Muslims. They said that the world powers, which used to spring on their toes on the killing of a single non-Muslim in any Muslim country, exhibited criminal silence on the genocide of thousands of Muslims.

Similarly, the activists of Tanzeem-e-Islami staged a rally to condemn the killings. Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Irfan Butt and others demanded Pakistan Government to follow in the footsteps of Maldives and immediately end all kinds of diplomatic relations with Burma. They further asked Pakistan government to extend all out support to the oppressed Rohingyas besides invoking OIC to convene for an emergency meeting. They asked all Muslim states to play their role for ending forced annexation of Arakan state with Myanmar and get stopped killings even with force. They paid glowing tributes to Turkey for extending support to Rohingya Muslims.

CLAIM TO RAISE LITERACY RATE

Every Pakistani will be able to read and write by 2030 as the government is determined to boost literacy rate to 100 per cent, declared Riaz Ahmad khan, District Education Officer (secondary) Multan.

Addressing a seminar organised in connection with World Literacy Day here on Saturday, the DEO added that all out efforts were being made to boost the literacy rate. He claimed that the government made considerable increase in education budget while all other necessary steps like provision missing facilities at educational institutions and capacity building of teachers were also being taken. He said that the government recruited literacy teachers and they could play a key role in boosting literacy rate in the country by supporting government’s efforts. He stressed upon all citizens to join hands with the government to take literacy rate to 100 per cent as alone government could not achieve this uphill task.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Literacy Muhammad Amir Razzaq said that the target of 100 per cent literacy rate could be achieved if every literate citizen taught one illiterate. He said that we needed to bring Punjab in general and Multan in particular out of darkness of illiteracy and ignorance.

Later on, the participants of the seminar held a literacy walk and marched up to Bosan Road from Government Boys Comprehensive Higher Secondary School.

Rallies express solidarity with Rohingyas

AHMEDPUR EAST-The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Ahmedpur East Press Club took out rallies to express solidarity with the oppressed Burmese Muslims here the other day.

The PAT workers led by Dr Abdul Hameed Saqib, Shahid Rafique and Dr Abdul Malik gathered at Chowk Munir Shaheed and protested against the state-sponsored genocide of Rohingya Muslims by Buddhists terrorist in Myanmar. The PAT leaders demanded Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and Saudi Arabia-led Islamic Military Alliance to play their due role to stop the Myanmar government from oppressing Muslims. They condemned the government for its criminal silence.

In the meanwhile, a protest rally was taken out by Ahmedpur East Press Club from Jinnah Hall. They rally was led by Press Club Chairman Rafique Safdar and Syed Sarfraz Zaidi. Journalists were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against Myanmar government. The participants demanded the government to raise the issue at international forums and make every possible effort to save the oppressed Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar from oppression.

World’s silence on Muslims’ genocide flayed

SIALKOT- Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta strongly condemned the persecution of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

He said that the prevailing brutal and barbaric act perpetrated against the unarmed Muslims including women, children and even infants is a big question on human conscience across nations and societies. The SCCI president urged the international community to take an urgent notice of the persecution and make effective efforts to globally pressurise Myanmar to halt the brutal killings of the Rohingya Muslims. He said that every religion of the world preaches love, peace and harmony. He said that the cruelty and murder of innocent Muslims was the point of grave concern for the whole world. He emphasized that hundreds of children are being deprived of their childhood, the women are being ripped off of their esteem, their houses are being burnt and are forced to live helplessly on streets.