Rawalpindi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza on Sunday warned that the corps would "respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure" along the Pakistan-India border.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the corps commander who visited the Battal and Dawarandi sectors in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, appreciated the high morale of the troops" and their "effective response" to ceasefire violations by Indian troops.

“Referring to self defeated Indian claims of so called surgical strike across Line of Control, the commander reiterated resolve of the corps to respond aggressively and effectively to any Indian miscalculation or misadventure along Line of Control,” the statement added.