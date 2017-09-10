In a road accident six minors and three women among 11 persons were killed today and nearly 20 people were injured on Multan-Mianwali Road.

A speeding coach carrying wedding attendees belonging to Chak Number 388 collided with a trailer near Chowk Azam.

According to reports, the trailer was loaded with hundreds of tons of steel, due to which a number of passengers died on the spot.

Rescue teams had difficulty in rescuing the passengers because the van was crushed under steel. Cranes were called in to lift the trailer to rescue the people.

Most of the 20 of the injured are in critical condition.