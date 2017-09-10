OKARA - The filing of reference against the Sharif family would prove to be the final nail in their politics’ coffin, PTI leader Rao Hassan Sikandar said while talking to media here the other day.

He pointed out that references filed in the NAB would prove to be a milestone in the history of Pakistan to bring an end to corrupt practices. He said the rulers have badly damaged economy of the country, adding they must be held accountable. He said the PTI is determined to root out corruption from the country. Imran Khan is centre of the nation’s hope. He said that Pakistan shouldn’t take American accusations into consideration. Interest of the country must be protected at all cost, he added.

RESCUE OPERATIONS

Rescue 1122 dealt with 292 emergency cases during Eidul Azha days out of which 140 were road accidents, two were fire incidents, 115 medical cases while 32 were miscellaneous cases. According to District Officer (emergency) Zafar Iqbal, a total of 333 persons were rescued during the rescue operations, 43 persons were given first aid and 142 persons were rushed to hospitals for medical treatment. During Eid days, 69 hospitalised patients were shifted to big hospitals for better treatment under Patient Referral System in the district.

The rescue staff also performed duty at Eid congregations to cope with any untoward incident. Mr Zafar Iqbal said that the rescue remains alert round the clock for the public service.