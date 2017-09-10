KARACHI - Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Allah Dino Khowaja has constituted a special team of senior police officials to sort out controversies and ensure transparency in transfers and postings.

Meanwhile, appointments of 22 police officers have been withdrawn by the IG. All the officers who were transferred and posted by the government of Sindh over the last couple of months have been reverted to their previous positions.

DIG Aftab Pathan will lead the seven-member team of senior police officials. Bedsides Pathan, DIGs Munir Shaikh, Amir Shaikh, Imran Yaqoob Minhas and Azad Khan and SSPs Naeem Ahmed Shaikh and Javed Akbar Riaz are members of the team.

According to a letter issued from the office of the IG on Friday, in compliance with the directives contained in para 96 (a) of a judgement of the High Court of Sindh dated September 7, 2017, a committee consisting of aforementioned officials had been constituted to make a draft under which the IG (and/or police hierarchy acting through him) would exercise the power of transfers and postings in the police force at all levels, including PSP officers serving in the province. It stated that rules must be framed to ensure autonomy of command and independence of operations. The rules must be transparent in form and reality and fair in operations and effect. "The rules must also, inter alia, set out the period or term that is ordinarily to be served at any level/post so as to ensure that the rules laid down by the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Anita Turab case shall apply in relation there to. The committee shall complete the task by conducting proceedings on a daily basis, including holidays and shall submit first draft for the perusal of IGP Sindh within ten days," it added.

The provincial government and IG Khowaja have been in a tug of war for the last year with one of the bones of connection between them being transfer and posting of police officials. In April this year, the Sindh government had sent Khowaja packing and appointed another grade-21 police officer, who was already working in the province, the provincial police chief. In June, the government withdrew from IG Khowaja the powers to decide transfers and postings of senior police officers in the province. “In pursuance of para-96 and para-101 (m) of the judgement of the Honourable High Court of Sindh, Karachi in CP No. D-7097 of 2016 and CP No. D-131 of 2017, following transfers and postings of officers of Sindh police issued by the SGA&CD, government of Sindh have been quashed,” reads a notification issued by the IGP office.

It further states that the above orders stand withdrawn, therefore all concerned officers shall revert to their earlier positions, which they held on July 7, 2017, with immediate effect and until further orders.