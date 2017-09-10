FAISALABAD-A seminar was held at Commissioner Office in connection with the International Literacy Day here on Saturday.

The seminar was also addressed by Divisional Commissioner Momin Agha, chief executive officers of District Education Authority of Faisalabad, Jhang and TT Singh Muzaffar Javed Iqbal Chshit, Riaz Suhi and Nasim Zahid respectively among others.

The speakers highlighted the importance of education, and said the knowledge is legacy of the Muslim society. They said that the sentiments of patience, tolerance and peace could be promoted through education. DO Literacy Navidul Haq Butt said that 360 centres of non-formal education were working in the Punjab. He said that literacy in digital life was the theme of International Literacy Day and we should renew our commitment about the education for all children of the society.

The DC was the chief guest while the people belonging to different walks of life also participated in the seminar. Addressing the seminar, the divisional commissioner said that a vigorous movement would be launched for the promotion of literacy in order to remove the obstacles for the elimination of ignorance and illiteracy from the society. He said that Punjab govt was following a number of policies to impart the new generation with light of education. He said that the society come forward for the support of the parents having financial constraints and dropouts be adopted by the well off persons.

He highlighted the importance of education, and said that the goal of development and progress could not be achieved without imparting education to the future of the nation.

He emphasised upon the staffers of Education Department to focus their attention on promotion of education by maintaining good governance in their respective offices.

He appreciated the thought-provoking speeches, and said, “Illiteracy is not less than a tragedy and we should take practical steps for the promotion of education in a serious manner.”