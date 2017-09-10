LONDON - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood has said that Pakistan has fought the world’s biggest war against terrorism, adding that important countries want Pakistan’s assistance for training purposes.

The CJCSC was addressing a ceremony organised by World Congress for Overseas Pakistanis in London on Friday where he spoke on various subjects including relations between the UK and Pakistan and peace in Afghanistan.

He said he was grateful for British forces’ support to Pakistan and its army.

Terrorism was defeated with the help of people, he said. On the subject of neighbouring Afghanistan, Gen Mahmood said peaceful Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s best interest.

CJCSC Mahmood said the solution to Afghan crisis was only through negotiation and not war.

He also mentioned the ongoing atrocities in occupied Kashmir saying they were unacceptable. He said world should have to do justice with the people of Kashmir.

The CJCSC said that the country’s economy had benefited from the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, adding that Pakistan could become world’s 10th biggest economy by 2050.

Lord Nazir Ahmed, a member of the House of Lords, Lord Qurban, Sajjad Karim, member EU Parliament, Syed Ibn-e-Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner, Qamar Raza, chairman World Congress for Overseas Pakistanis, were also present on the occasion.